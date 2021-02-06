Gilchrist County man charged with 10th felony in his lifetime

GILCHIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A convicted felon was arrested for attempting to sell drugs in Gilchrist County, his tenth felony charge in his lifetime.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 35-year-old Bobby Hurst was pulled over for a traffic violation on Wed.

Deputies searched his car and found a black box.

Inside they found clear baggies filled with nearly 60 grams of meth, as well as scales and a glass smoking pipe.

“Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office has a job to do, and a zero tolerance for drugs, which he has made clear numerous times and he feels Gilchrist County is a safer place with people who break the law behind bars,” Sheriff Bobby Schultz said.

He is charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, using paraphernalia to transport Narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hurst’s bond is set at $210,000.

Hurst was previously released form the Florida Department of Corrections in July 2020, his third prison term.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.