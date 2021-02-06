Advertisement

Kanapaha Middle School student places in statewide debate competition

Kanapaha Middle School student Makyala Gilliam took second place in the "just talk" portion of...
Kanapaha Middle School student Makyala Gilliam took second place in the "just talk" portion of the Florida civics and debate initiative series of competitions.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida student is setting herself up for a career in debating.

Kanapaha Middle School student Makyala Gilliam took second place in the “just talk” portion of the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative series of competitions.

“I’m very proud of all of our student debaters. Speech and debate empowers our young citizens with the knowledge and skills necessary to advocate for themselves and actively contribute to their own governance,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said. “As Fredrick Douglass stated, ‘Education is freedom’ and speech and debate provides students the ability to strengthen their minds to tackle all of life’s challenges. Congratulations to all of our winners!”

More than 200 students from 34 schools across the state competed in the contest.

In total, 11 winners, including Gilliam, were recognized for their ability to make strong, logical, and evidence based arguments.

