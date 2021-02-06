Advertisement

NCFL communities to be named tree cities

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A number of North central Florida communities are being named “tree city’s.”

Ocala, along with 6 other area cities, are being recognized by the arbor day foundation for their use of effective urban forest management. Along with Ocala, Gainesville, Lake Butler, Micanopy, Newberry, Dunnellon and Interlachen are receiving the honor.

To meet the necessary criteria, a community needs to show their ability to use natural tree canopy’s in an urban setting and improve the care of city trees.

