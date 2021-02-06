Advertisement

Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police are asking for the community’s help to identify people suspected of burglary.

According to police, they stole from several vehicles in North Florida Regional Medical Center’s visitor parking lot Thu evening.

Using the stolen credit cards, they then went on a shopping spree at the Walmart on NW 23 Terr.

There is a cash reward for information leading to their identities.

