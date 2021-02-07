Advertisement

Buchholz edges P.K. Yonge in boys high school hoops season finale

Bobcats win on last-second three pointer
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The season finale for boys high school basketball in North Central Florida ended with a bang on Saturday.

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave looked to earn their thirteenth victory of the season taking on the Buchholz Bobcats at home.

What was a 27-26 game at halftime turned into a 10 point advantage for the Blue Wave to start the fourth quarter, 41-31.

However, the Bobcats mounted a comeback over the final eight minutes, and ended with Hayden Findley burying a three pointer with 30 seconds left to lift Buchholz to a 52-50 victory. This was the eighth win of the season as for the Bobcats, who will face Gainesville High Feb. 11 at the Purple Palace.

