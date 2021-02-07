Advertisement

Families enjoy Valentine’s day fun at Celebration Pointe’s movie matinee

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Families kicked off Valentine’s Day festivities with movies on the green and sweet treats today at Celebration Pointe.

Participants picked up a pair of headphones then found a spot on the lawn to watch family friendly movie “Gnomeo and Juliet”. Families also received a voucher for a free ice cream cone per person.

While theaters are still closed due to COVID-19, organizers at Celebration Pointe want to find a way to get families out to watch the big screen.

“Our main reason for doing this is certainly because movie theaters are closed right now,” explained Celebration Pointe Marketing Director, Leslie Payne. “People love going to the movies but more importantly we’re outdoors…so that provides an opportunity for people to still get together, have fun watching a movie together as a group in an environment that’s safe.”

Attendees were asked to comply with c-d-c guidelines with masks and social distancing.

