Florida Men’s Basketball postpones game at Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Men’s Basketball game scheduled for Feb. 10 at Tennessee has been postponed.

This comes on the heels of Florida canceling its road contest against LSU this past Saturday. Both games have been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Florida basketball program.

Georgia at Texas A&M & Florida at Tennessee Men's Basketball games postponed, February 10 schedule updated.https://t.co/bn3tRv6TmQ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 7, 2021

No makeup date has been scheduled at this time.

As the team undergoes contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals consistent with the Southeastern Conference, it’s unclear how long it will take before the team is cleared to for play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.