Florida Men’s Basketball postpones game at Tennessee

Tyree Appleby approaches the free throw line in the first half of the Gators contest against West Virginia.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Men’s Basketball game scheduled for Feb. 10 at Tennessee has been postponed.

This comes on the heels of Florida canceling its road contest against LSU this past Saturday. Both games have been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Florida basketball program.

No makeup date has been scheduled at this time.

As the team undergoes contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals consistent with the Southeastern Conference, it’s unclear how long it will take before the team is cleared to for play.

