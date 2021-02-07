If you’re looking to shot some hoops in Marion County, you won’t be able to most of the month at one park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re looking to shoot some hoops, or swing a racquet, you won’t be able to do so for a little bit at a Marion Co. park.

The basketball and tennis courts at Jervey Gantt recreation complex on SE 36th Ave will be closed for maintenance starting Monday.

The courts will remain closed until Feb 26.

However, all other parts of the complex will still be open.

Trending Story: Florida Men’s Basketball postpones game at Tennessee

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.