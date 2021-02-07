Lake City VA clinic to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Veterans Affair’s Medical Center will be offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday.

Veterans 65 and older can get a walk-up vaccine from 8 am to 2 pm through Friday.

The clinic is located on 619 S Marion Ave. They ask people getting vaccinated to park in the ‘blue’ lot.

Anyone who has gotten a different vaccine, or has any COVID-19 or flu like symptoms is not be eligible.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and availability in North Central Florida, visit our Vaccine Landing Page.

