Lake City VA clinic to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Veterans 65 and older can get a walk-up vaccine from 8 am to 2 pm through Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Veterans Affair’s Medical Center will be offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday.

Veterans 65 and older can get a walk-up vaccine from 8 am to 2 pm through Friday.

The clinic is located on 619 S Marion Ave. They ask people getting vaccinated to park in the ‘blue’ lot.

Anyone who has gotten a different vaccine, or has any COVID-19 or flu like symptoms is not be eligible.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and availability in North Central Florida, visit our Vaccine Landing Page.

