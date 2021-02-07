Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police are investigating a possible shooting that took place Saturday night.

According to police, they got a call at 6:42 pm of a reported shooting at the Oak Ridge Subdivision on NW 190 St.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

They say there is no threat to the community.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

