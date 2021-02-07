Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police are investigating a possible shooting that took place Saturday night.
According to police, they got a call at 6:42 pm of a reported shooting at the Oak Ridge Subdivision on NW 190 St.
When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
They say there is no threat to the community.
We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.
Trending story: Gilchrist County man charged with 10th felony in his lifetime
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.