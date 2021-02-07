Pro Football Hall of Fame announces class of 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The night before the super bowl is an extremely special time for some fortunate, retired NFL greats.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced who was selected as the Class of 2021, and it’s headlined with some all-time legends.

The head of the class, on offense, is Peyton Manning. The two-time super bowl champion waltzes into immortality in his first year on the ballot. He’s joined by offensive guard Alan Fanica, and receiving standouts Calvin Johson of the Detroit Lions, along with long overdue Cowboys wideout Drew Pearson.

Defensively, the class is lead by cornerback Charles Woodson. Although he won his only super bowl title in 2011 as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he will always be remembered for his time in silver and black with the Oakland Raiders. Joining him is another menacing member of the seconday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety, John Lynch.

Lynch was a fixture on the Buccaneers dominant defense that squashed the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 super bowl. He was known for setting the tone with his physical style of play as he roamed the middle of the field for receivers looking for an opening.

In total, 8 men will receive their bust and place alongside their past peers in a multiday celebration August 5-9. The ceremony will also include honoring the Class of 2020 and the Centennial Class.

