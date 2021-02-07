UF student organization joins Food 4 Kids in fighting food insecurities in public schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fighting food insecurity in Alachua and Levy County schools is food 4 kids speciality.

“We feed around 1,000 children a week and we’re totally community based,” said long-time volunteer, Rozanne Smith.

With community donations and food drives, volunteers come out on the weekends to prepare canned goods, snacks, breakfast foods and more. Smith says there is an even bigger need due to the pandemic.

“We hope the extra food we provide to the children will help alleviate any of the hardships their going through the COVID pandemic,” explained Smith. “This is our way as a part of the community that we can give back.”

Food 4 kids began around nine years ago feeding only one classroom, now they are feeding kids at over 25 schools and UF MEDLIFE students were happy to lend a helping hand

Last semester the Medicine, Education and Development for Low Income Families (MEDLIFE) volunteer group at UF prepared 205 kits for youth. The students don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“In this day and age, people in that kind of situation, they don’t spend as much time on education as they should because they’re worried about family issues and house problems,” expressed MEDLIFE Service Director, Nishka Jakkidi. “So, I feel like us being here and packing those food baskets for them kind of alleviates that issue.”

Jakkidi explained that volunteering to help these kids is worth every minute.

“Coming here and making a difference and going back home and knowing I made that difference in those child’s life, putting a smile on their face when when they get this bag of food means the world to me,” added Jakkidi.

For information on how you can sign up to volunteer or donate visit https://food4kidsfl.org/donate/

