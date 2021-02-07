Advertisement

Winn-Dixie asks for donations for Black History Month grant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Winn-Dixie grocery stores across our area are taking donations to help their cause supporting Black History Month.

Stronger together. Winning together. #BlackHistoryMonth

Posted by Winn-Dixie on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is accepting donations at checkout and encouraging people to round their bill up to the nearest dollar.

Proceeds go to funding the Romay Davis Belonging and Diversity grant. The program helps groups fight for racial equality and social justice, while also addressing racial inequities in the community.

