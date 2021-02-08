Advertisement

Alachua County Arts Council is asking artists to submit proposals for University and Main Sculpture

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Arts Council is opening up invitations to local artists to submit proposals for a sculpture in Gainesville.

Its location is set for the west lawn of the Alachua County administration building - previously the site of a confederate statue.

The county commission is looking for a work focusing on the importance of government listening to its citizens.

The budget for the project is up to $37,550.

Submissions must be made before Feb. 9, no later than 11:59 p.m. via the Codaworx website (Registration is free).

For more information, contact Alachua County Procurement Agent Leira Cruz Cáliz at 352-337.6268.

