Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Archer Elementary’s principal remains on paid administrative leave as the Superintendent considers possible disciplinary action.

Stella Arduser was placed on administrative leave last month pending an Alachua County School District investigation.

“The district has been conducting an investigation based on employee complaints,” said school district spokesperson Jackie Johnson. “That investigation has been completed, but the investigation files will not be public until 10 days after the completion date, which means the files will be public this Thursday.

“The Superintendent still has to make a decision regarding disciplinary action, if any, and depending on the action, it may need to be approved by the School Board at an upcoming business meeting,” added Johnson.

Currently Ms. Arduser remains on administrative leave.”

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

