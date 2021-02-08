Advertisement

Brady, Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to an 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.

Brady connected twice in the first half with Gronkowski to give the pair an NFL record 14 playoff TD passes and then added another to Antonio Brown to stake the Bucs to a big halftime lead that the defense had no problem holding.

Mahomes was unable to get the Chiefs into the end zone for the first time in his career. He went 26 for 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

Brady won it all in his first season in Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with New England. The Bucs got their second championship following the one in the 2002 season.

