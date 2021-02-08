CDC: University of Florida top among six university campuses for indoor mask use

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida leads the way in indoor mask-wearing compliance among six universities.

In a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UF was found that mask wearing on campus was high overall. “98% of those observed wore a mask, and 95% of those wore their mask correctly,” noted the press release, “94% of people wearing masks indoors and nearly 92% of mask wearers wearing them properly.”

“This study shows us that the university’s messaging about the need to wear a mask has been really effective,” said Cindy Prins, Ph.D., M.P.H., UF’s principal investigator for the study and an associate professor of epidemiology and assistant dean for education at the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions. “We also see faculty, staff and students in all areas who are modeling that behavior, and that has helped make it a norm. It’s just expected that you are going to wear your mask on the UF campus.”

The CDC mask study collected data across five other universities, including Florida: Auburn University, Colorado State University, the University of Georgia, the University of Pikeville in Kentucky and West Virginia University. It is one of the first studies that did not rely on self-reported data, instead the date was collected by observing 17,200 people.

According to Prins, this study shows that college students are heeding recommendations.

“What we have seen in popular media is a very visible, but small, proportion of students who are maybe going out to bars or gathering without masks,” said Prins, the infection preventionist for UF Health Screen, Test & Protect. “But if you look at the overall population on campus, I do think this is reflective that the majority of students are taking precautions. It’s encouraging.”

The UF team is continuing to track mask usage in the spring semester.

“The level of mask compliance demonstrated by this study gives us confidence that in addition to the other precautions we have in place for the spring, including physical distancing, increased COVID-19 testing, continued contact tracing and daily classroom cleanings, the risk of transmission in classrooms and other academic settings is extremely low,” said Michael Lauzardo, M.D., M.Sc., director of UF Health Screen, Test & Protect and deputy director of the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute.

