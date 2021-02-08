Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available in Levy County

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in Levy County.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Scheduling opened up at 1 p.m. on Monday and an individual can schedule an appointment by calling 352-486-5300.

The Department of Health in Levy County was slated to start using the state-wide system this week, however, according to Levy County Emergency Management’s David Peaton, the state has not completed the onboarding process for Levy County for the new statewide pre-registration system.

RELATED STORY: Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders.

These are appointments for first shot vaccines only. Those that require their second dose shot do not need to call to make an appointment. A representative from the Department of Health will contact individuals to schedule second dose appointments.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within an hour, will open up more slots Feb. 10

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community
Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Alachua County Arts Council is asking artists to submit proposals for University and Main...
Alachua County Arts Council is asking artists to submit proposals for University and Main Sculpture