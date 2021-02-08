COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available in Levy County.

Scheduling opened up at 1 p.m. on Monday and an individual can schedule an appointment by calling 352-486-5300.

The Department of Health in Levy County was slated to start using the state-wide system this week, however, according to Levy County Emergency Management’s David Peaton, the state has not completed the onboarding process for Levy County for the new statewide pre-registration system.

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders.

These are appointments for first shot vaccines only. Those that require their second dose shot do not need to call to make an appointment. A representative from the Department of Health will contact individuals to schedule second dose appointments.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

