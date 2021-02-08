Advertisement

Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s first Dave & Buster’s opens in Gainesville Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

You can find a variety of games to play for tickets and prizes from racing and basketball to virtual reality missions.

With a full drink and food menu, there’s more than just fun and games.

COVID-19 safety precautions in place include: regular sanitizing, a mandatory mask policy, and optional gloves.

Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Gainesville church opens inclusive playground for all kids in community
Weekly Buzz: A lab’s new services and 4,000 square-foot location
