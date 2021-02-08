Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s first Dave & Buster’s opens in Gainesville Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

You can find a variety of games to play for tickets and prizes from racing and basketball to virtual reality missions.

With a full drink and food menu, there’s more than just fun and games.

COVID-19 safety precautions in place include: regular sanitizing, a mandatory mask policy, and optional gloves.

