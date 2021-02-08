Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County deputy who once ran against and sued former Sheriff Sadie Darnell is back on the job.

Zac Zedalis returned to his job with the Alachua County Sheriff’s office, and he is currently going through refresher training.

In October, Zedalis won an employment discrimination lawsuit against Darnell.

Zedalis sued Darnell in both her capacity as sheriff and a private individual. Zedalis claimed his job evaluations were superior during his 10-year tenure, but after he ran against Darnell, she fired him.

In July 2015, Zedalis was accused in a domestic incident involving his then wife, Kathleen, who also worked at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, however, the state attorney chose not to prosecute the case. Both Zedalis and his wife were fired in Feb. 2016.

In the lawsuit, Zedalis cites two other ASO employees who were charged with criminal offenses but kept their jobs.

Zedalis was awarded $400,000 for lost wages, benefits and mental anguish.

He was also given permission to return to his job.

