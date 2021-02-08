Levy County giving out 500 vaccines Wednesday; happy with vaccine distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although the vaccine roll out has been a challenge for everyone, Levy County has received a lot of praise for how they have handled their vaccine distribution.

Registration reopened Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM for 500 residents over the age of 65 in Levy County to sign up for the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Last week, the county vaccinated 500 people in their first mass vaccine event on Friday. This week, it will take place on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

The county had hoped they would be able to do the sign ups through the new statewide registration website, but the state was unable to complete the onboarding for Levy County. Registration will still be done by phone, by calling 352-486-5300. Once the system is live though, it will alleviate a lot of stress on the Department of Health and Emergency Management.

“We’re really looking forward to a couple things with the system,” said David Peaton, Assistant Director for Emergency Management in Levy County.” First and foremost, it will really help reduce that busy signal that we know people across the entire state of florida are frustrated with. Second, and what we’re really hoping is that it will take a little bit of the burden off of our local health department staff.”

So far the county has dished out more than 3,000 vaccines. One thing Peaton wants to remind people though, is that you do not need to call the health department if you have already received your first dose to schedule your second dose.

“A representative from the health department will contact you to make that appointment,” Peaton said. “Sometimes they don’t contact you until very close to your due date, that’s mainly just because of how many other appointments they’re setting. But be assured they will contact you for your second shot.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.