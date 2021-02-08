Advertisement

Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapon ban

(KY3)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Sunday will mark the three year anniversary of the Parkland High School mass shooting that left 17 dead.

Survivors and family members of those killed joined with lawmakers to highlight their efforts to push tighter gun control in the 2021 legislative session Monday morning, but early indications suggest the Legislature is more inclined to do just the opposite.

Manuel Oliver’s son Joaquin was one of the 17 killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I lost my son and best friend,” said Oliver.

Three years later, Oliver is still waiting for action.

“We didn’t do it after Orlando. We didn’t do it after Vegas. We didn’t do it after Parkland,” said Oliver.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith began his legislative push to ban assault-style weapons five years ago when 49 were murdered in the mass shooting at Pulse Night Club.

“To make sure that military-grade weapons don’t fall into the hands of civilians,” said Smith.

In the five years it’s been filed, the bill has never gotten a single hearing.

It’s unlikely this year will be any different.

Instead, legislators appear more inclined to loosen some gun laws.

State Senator Dennis Baxley is co-sponsoring a bill that would allow for Floridians to carry concealed firearms in places of worship.

It’s already cleared one committee.

“It’s foundational that you could protect yourself and your family and others from harm,” said Baxley.

But Smith isn’t giving up hope.

“We shouldn’t wait for another act of violence for there to be action taken,” said Smith.

A citizen initiative that would have put the question of banning assault weapons before voters was struck down by the State Supreme Court last year because the court called it misleading.

Organizers have yet to file a more clear alternative amendment.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, the Florida Legislature did increase the age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21.

That same legislation also allowed for trained school staff to possess a firearm on school grounds.

The following year classroom teachers were added to the list of those who could be armed.

