Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.

Texas lawmaker Rep. Roger Williams expressed condolences Monday morning, calling Wright a “dear friend and colleague”.

