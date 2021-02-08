Representative Hinson introduces bill to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson introduced a bill last week that would in effect end Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.

The District 20 House Representative introduced HB 6035. This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.

“To this day, the murder of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman haunts the African American community,” said Representative Hinson. “We have seen throughout history various laws and legal principals enacted to preserve the status quo of white supremacy. Stand Your Ground is no different. It’s long past time for Florida to go in a new direction.”

According to a press release by Hinson, the current law has allowed individuals who have killed another person to claim self-defense from bring arrested or charged with a crime.

