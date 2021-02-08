Advertisement

Representative Hinson introduces bill to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ in Florida

This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent...
This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.(WSAZ)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson introduced a bill last week that would in effect end Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.

The District 20 House Representative introduced HB 6035. This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.

“To this day, the murder of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman haunts the African American community,” said Representative Hinson. “We have seen throughout history various laws and legal principals enacted to preserve the status quo of white supremacy. Stand Your Ground is no different. It’s long past time for Florida to go in a new direction.”

According to a press release by Hinson, the current law has allowed individuals who have killed another person to claim self-defense from bring arrested or charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards
Thieves go on Walmart spending spree after stealing credit cards

Latest News

Parkland anniversary sparks renewed calls for assault weapon ban
Florida abortions under fire, doctors could be charged with a felony under new legislation filed
Consequences for students who refuse to wear a mask could include expulsion
CDC: University of Florida top among six university campuses for indoor mask use
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available in Levy County