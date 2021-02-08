The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Feb. 8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County arts festival is opening up invitations to local artists to submit proposals for a sculpture in Gainesville. Its location is set for the west lawn of the Alachua County administration building, previously the site of a confederate statue. The county commission is looking for a work focusing on the importance of government listening to its citizens.

On Thursday, the Gainesville General Policy Committee will hear a presentation on the proposed “Make the Code of Ordinances Gender-neutral.” The policy calls for replacing the pronouns “she” and “he” with the singular “they,” to be more inclusive. The proposal also triggered backlash for allowing women to go topless in public.

Friday will mark 20 years since the death of Gainesville police officer Scott Baird. He was killed by an unknown driver behind Gainesville high school while trying to remove a batting cage from the road. Baird was 23 when he was killed.

