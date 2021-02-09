Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices in Florida soar, a look at local NCFL prices

FILE - This Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, shows a Chevron sign at a gas station in Miami.
FILE - This Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, shows a Chevron sign at a gas station in Miami.(Alan Diaz | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida has seen one of the highest increases in gas prices in the country.

According to AAA, 46 state gas price averages are more expensive with 13 states seeing a five centers or more increase - Florida and Michigan lead the way with an 11 cents increase.

The cost per gallon across Florida is about $2.49.

Local gas prices

  • Alachua $2.48
  • Bradford $2.49
  • Clay $2.43
  • Columbia $2.44
  • Dixie $2.43
  • Gilchrist $2.43
  • Levy $2.48
  • Marion $2.50
  • Putnam $2.44
  • Union $2.46

Most expensive metro markets

  • West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.59).
  • Port St. Lucie ($2.52).
  • Fort Lauderdale ($2.51).

Least expensive metro markets

  • Panama City ($2.38).
  • Tallahassee ($2.39).
  • Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.40).

Nationally, gas prices average at $2.46, which is four cents more than last week, 16 cents more expensive then the past month and two centers more expensive than last year.

For the first time in about a year, the national average is more expensive than a year ago.

According to the AAA, pump prices are climbing in part due to expensive crude oil and the “market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination roll-out.”

“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

