Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua honored favorite son and current Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. at their commission meeting on Monday night. The commission declared February 8th, 2021, “Clovis Watson Jr.” day.

The Sheriff served the city in multiple ways, including as city manager and on the police force.

“What we have to do as leaders is help pull everybody up, to help recognize that they have that same opportunity with drive, discipline, commitment, and education. I push that in every facet, every segment, of my journey as a public servant. It is so very critical that we prepare the young people for the future and also pay homage to those who came before us to make all of this possible,” said Sheriff Watson.

He said it is essential that in the law enforcement community, he and others command, not demand respect. The Sheriff believes it is crucial to have an open door, open ear, and open eye philosophy when leading.

