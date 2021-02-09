COVID-19 vaccines to come to several Walmart stores in Florida on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 30% of Walmarts in the state of Florida will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“It’s really good start,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within an hour, will open up more slots Feb. 10

The governor told reporters at his Tuesday press conference that 119 stores across 34 counties will begin offering the vaccines to senior citizens. These stores are set to receive an initial 25,000 doses.

“We have been working with the Feds for about a month to figure out when we would be able to do a larger pharmacy program through the Federal Pharmacy Program,” said DeSantis. “They are identifying certain doses for each state, and the state is identifying certain pharmacies to receive them.”

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

According to DeSantis 18 Walmarts in Duval County will start providing shots starting on Friday. He also mentioned Walmarts in Baker County, Bradford County, Clay County and Columbia County that will have vaccines available at the end of this week.

“Some of these places did not have the Publix footprint, and so when we talked to the Walmart team, there is a certain Publix footprint and if we could take a look at your foot print and focus on areas where we didn’t have a retail pharmacy footprint already, that would be helpful.”

DeSantis said Monday the state expects to have 18,000 more doses added to its weekly shipment from the federal government, bringing its anticipated shipment to 325,000 doses.

RELATED STORY: Southeastern Grocers will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

The exact locations of the Walmart stores that will administer the vaccine were not immediately released.

Sam’s Club will also be offering COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Florida.

“You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to be able to get a shot at a Sam’s Club pharmacy which we obviously very much appreciate because we want this to be as widely available as possible,” said DeSantis.

Visit Walmart.com/CovidVaccine and https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and location addresses when it becomes available.