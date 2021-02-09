DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local Walmart locations have opened COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.
Individuals interested in scheduling a change at receiving the vaccine can go to the Walmart website HERE.
Once you click on the link above, you can adjust the zip code to change to a pharmacy nearest to you.
RELATED STORY: Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County
These are the locations that will have the vaccine available at this time:
Gainesville
- Walmart Supercenter #538
- 5700 Nw 23rd St
- Walmart Supercenter #1081
- 2900 Sw 42nd St
- Walmart Supercenter #3877
- 1800 Ne 12th Ave
Starke
- Walmart Supercenter #1283
- 14500 Us Highway 301 S
Lake City
- Walmart Supercenter #767
- 2767 W Us Highway 90
Macclenny
- Walmart Supercenter #1205
- 9218 S State Road 228
Middleburg
- Walmart Supercenter #3308
- 1580 Branan Field Rd
Ocala
- Walmart Supercenter #697
- 2600 Sw 19th Avenue Rd
- Walmart Supercenter #5326
- 9570 Sw Highway 200
Palatka
- Walmart Supercenter #551
- 1024 S State Road 19
Dunnellon
- Walmart Supercenter #960
- 11012 No. Williams St
RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL
These sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. An individual does not have to be a resident of a certain county to apply for these spots, they just need to have proof of Florida residency.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.