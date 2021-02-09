DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local Walmart locations have opened COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.

Individuals interested in scheduling a change at receiving the vaccine can go to the Walmart website HERE.

Once you click on the link above, you can adjust the zip code to change to a pharmacy nearest to you.

These are the locations that will have the vaccine available at this time:

Gainesville

Walmart Supercenter #538 5700 Nw 23rd St

Walmart Supercenter #1081 2900 Sw 42nd St

Walmart Supercenter #3877 1800 Ne 12th Ave



Starke

Walmart Supercenter #1283 14500 Us Highway 301 S



Lake City

Walmart Supercenter #767 2767 W Us Highway 90



Macclenny

Walmart Supercenter #1205 9218 S State Road 228



Middleburg

Walmart Supercenter #3308 1580 Branan Field Rd



Ocala

Walmart Supercenter #697 2600 Sw 19th Avenue Rd

Walmart Supercenter #5326 9570 Sw Highway 200



Palatka

Walmart Supercenter #551 1024 S State Road 19



Dunnellon

Walmart Supercenter #960 11012 No. Williams St



These sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. An individual does not have to be a resident of a certain county to apply for these spots, they just need to have proof of Florida residency.

