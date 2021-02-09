Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments(WTOK)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local Walmart locations have opened COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.

Individuals interested in scheduling a change at receiving the vaccine can go to the Walmart website HERE.

Once you click on the link above, you can adjust the zip code to change to a pharmacy nearest to you.

These are the locations that will have the vaccine available at this time:

Gainesville

  • Walmart Supercenter #538
    • 5700 Nw 23rd St
  • Walmart Supercenter #1081
    • 2900 Sw 42nd St
  • Walmart Supercenter #3877
    • 1800 Ne 12th Ave

Starke

  • Walmart Supercenter #1283
    • 14500 Us Highway 301 S

Lake City

  • Walmart Supercenter #767
    • 2767 W Us Highway 90

Macclenny

  • Walmart Supercenter #1205
    • 9218 S State Road 228

Middleburg

  • Walmart Supercenter #3308
    • 1580 Branan Field Rd

Ocala

  • Walmart Supercenter #697
    • 2600 Sw 19th Avenue Rd
  • Walmart Supercenter #5326
    • 9570 Sw Highway 200

Palatka

  • Walmart Supercenter #551
    • 1024 S State Road 19

Dunnellon

  • Walmart Supercenter #960
    • 11012 No. Williams St

These sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. An individual does not have to be a resident of a certain county to apply for these spots, they just need to have proof of Florida residency.

