Dunnellon City Council votes to upgrade police headquarters

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council voted Monday night to ask for bids from architects to design possible renovations for the police headquarters.

But some council members are pushing to study whether to disband the police department and have Marion County provide law enforcement.

Police Chief Mike McQuaig showed us the current police headquarters, which is an aging building plagued with problems like termites, mold, and an occasional snake.

McQuaig hoped to move his headquarters into city hall or another building the city recently bought.

