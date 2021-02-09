Advertisement

FHP: Woman dies after collision involving semi-truck on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate

Deadly Crash
Deadly Crash(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learning about a deadly crash in Levy County Monday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old woman was killed on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate when she U-turned into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

Both vehicles were carried off the road in the crash.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

