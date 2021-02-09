Five cases of the UK COVID-19 variant found in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are now at least five cases of the UK COVID-19 variant in Alachua county.

Four of those cases were confirmed to be county residents, but one came from a 69-year old woman with a south Florida area code who got tested in the county. This information was shared during the Alachua County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

““One of those was an individual who, according to our investigation, probably just passed through the county. They had a south Florida number that was disconnected,” Myers said about the individual. He explained that because she was tested in the county the county is credited for here case of the UK variant. None of the 5 cases were said to have come from a reinfection of the virus.

The coronavirus variant is said to be more contagious than the original strange, but vaccinations are still said to be just as effect in battling either strain. The UK variant also led to the partnership of companies in the UK and the United States to help fight the new version of the virus.

The UK variant has been present in Florida since Dec. 31 of last year. As of Feb 3., Florida leads the country in cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.