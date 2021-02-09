Advertisement

Florida Democrats looking ahead to 2022 Gubernatorial election

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The 2020 election has only been in the rearview mirror for three months, but the political focus is already turning to who’s running for Governor in 2022.

An inner-party survey is already asking Democrats who they favor to take on the Governor.

The survey was sent to Florida Democrats via email last week.

It highlights ten potential challengers to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Most are fresh, little-known faces.

Charlie Crist, who was a Republican Governor and then ran again as a Democrat in 2014 is also on the list.

“Well, I’ve been urged for running for Governor and I am considering it,” said Crist.

“Sure, Crist is well known, but things have changed,” said retired political scientist Susan MacManus.

MacManus says the party is different now.

“It’s much more dominated by women than ever, particularly women of color,” said MacManus.

Daniel Uhlfelder may have launched the first digital effort of the 2022 campaign.

Uhlfelder, aka the Grim Reaper, has been pushing back against the Governor’s COVID policies since March.

The Governor starts from a strong position.

He’s got $9 million in his political action committee and more coming in every day.

GOP Executive Director Helen Ferre said the Governor is ready.

“Florida continues to lead the nation in COVID response policies,” said Ferre.

Despite Donald Trump winning handily with the Governor’s help, MacManus argues Florida is still a swing state.

“It’s just that Democrats did not run a very good campaign in the Presidential contest,” said MacManus.

So far, none of the ten Democrats on the list or any other credible Democrat has filed paperwork to get into the race.

Money raising has to start soon for anyone who is serious.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

