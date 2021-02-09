Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after punching his girlfriend for changing the channel during the Super Bowl.

Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her will and causing “great bodily harm.”

RELATED STORY: Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field

According to the arrest report, the 55-year-old and his girlfriend started to argue after she changed the channel away from Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Alachua County Sheriff investigators say that a fight started between the couple, and White began to punch the victim in the face, which caused several injuries, including: cuts on her face and chin, a bloody nose and a swollen wrist and hand. Deputies also noted substantial amount of blood droplets on the ground and on the wall.

White told deputies that the victim was “running her mouth” and it made him angry. He also told ASO that the victim slapped him and swung at him and his reaction was in self defense. Deputies note that White had no visible injuries and his account was “not consistent with physical evidence.”

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Local lawyer arrested during Gainesville City Commission meeting after removing his mask

White has a previous felony conviction for battery on a pregnant victim.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.