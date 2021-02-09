Advertisement

Florida, Notre Dame announce home-and-home series in 2031-32

By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football has added another high profile game to its future schedule.

The Gators announced on Tuesday that they have added a home-and-home series with Notre Dame to its schedules for the 2031 and 2032 football seasons. UF will travel to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend in 2031 and Florida will then host Notre Dame in 2032.

The two sides have only met one time before in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, where the Irish beat the Gators 39-28.

In 2031, the Gators head north to face the Irish on Nov. 15, while Florida will welcome Notre Dame early in the 2032 campaign on Sept. 11.

Future Power Five Non-Conference Opponents (by year)

  • 2021: Florida State
  • 2022: Utah, at Florida State
  • 2023: at Utah
  • 2024: Miami
  • 2025: at Miami
  • 2026: Cal, at NC State
  • 2027: at Cal
  • 2028: Colorado, at Arizona State
  • 2029: at Colorado
  • 2030: Texas
  • 2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame
  • 2032: Notre Dame, NC State

