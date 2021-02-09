Florida, Notre Dame announce home-and-home series in 2031-32

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football has added another high profile game to its future schedule.

The Gators announced on Tuesday that they have added a home-and-home series with Notre Dame to its schedules for the 2031 and 2032 football seasons. UF will travel to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend in 2031 and Florida will then host Notre Dame in 2032.

The two sides have only met one time before in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, where the Irish beat the Gators 39-28.

In 2031, the Gators head north to face the Irish on Nov. 15, while Florida will welcome Notre Dame early in the 2032 campaign on Sept. 11.

Future Power Five Non-Conference Opponents (by year)

2021: Florida State

2022: Utah, at Florida State

2023: at Utah

2024: Miami

2025: at Miami

2026: Cal, at NC State

2027: at Cal

2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

2029: at Colorado

2030: Texas

2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame

2032: Notre Dame, NC State

