Gainesville Police Department releases Gator S.T.E.P. data

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are releasing information on their special traffic enforcement program, or S.T.E.P. The Gator S.T.E.P. program was started following the death of two University of Florida students.

Since the Gator S.T.E.P. program began on Jan.18th more than 440 vehicles have been stopped. Below is a chart of the data GPD has collected.

GPD Releases Gator STEP Data (WCJB)

The program increases enforcement on West University Avenue, as well as Southwest Archer Road, 34th Street, and 13th Street.

