Advertisement

Gainesville Police Department releases Gator S.T.E.P. data

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are releasing information on their special traffic enforcement program, or S.T.E.P. The Gator S.T.E.P. program was started following the death of two University of Florida students.

Since the Gator S.T.E.P. program began on Jan.18th more than 440 vehicles have been stopped. Below is a chart of the data GPD has collected.

GPD Releases Gator STEP Data
GPD Releases Gator STEP Data(WCJB)

The program increases enforcement on West University Avenue, as well as Southwest Archer Road, 34th Street, and 13th Street.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Dunnellon City Council votes to upgrade police headquarters
Dunnellon City Council votes to upgrade police headquarters
Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua
Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua
State Rep. is calling for a controversial law to be repealed; “This ‘Stand Your Ground’ law has...
State Rep. is calling for a controversial law to be repealed; “This ‘Stand Your Ground’ law has taken on a new twist”
The city of Alachua declared February 8th, 2021, "Clovis Watson Jr." day. The Sheriff was...
Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua