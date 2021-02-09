Advertisement

Hundreds vaccinated in City of Newberry and Alachua County DOH COVID vaccine clinic

By AJ Willy
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry and the Department of Health of Alachua County are already working on holding a second COVID-19 vaccine event.

The city and the DOH in the County worked together to administer 350 vaccines on Tuesday at the Newberry Sports Complex.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Although officials say they will be holding another vaccine clinic at the complex in the future, no date has been set.

“Internally, we were discussing options for our residents and coincidentally we received a call from the health department basically asking to come out to Newberry and help our residents get vaccines out,” said Director of Recreation Travis Parker.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the state’s efforts in getting its senior vaccinated.

RELATED STORY: Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

“We have a third of seniors of our 4.5 million seniors that have been reported to have had a vaccine, but the reporting lags,” said. “And so we’ve probably done close to 1.7 million seniors that have gotten at least one shot.”

The governor also announced that Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will join Publix in administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent...
Representative Hinson introduces bill to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ in Florida

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended
COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended
Publix will reopen COVID-19 vaccine scheduling on Wednesday morning, Alachua County locations...
Publix to open COVID vaccine scheduling on Wednesday, including at new NCFL locations
Plans for Cuscowilla in southern Alachua county are taking shape
Some Winn Dixie locations have opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida