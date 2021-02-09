Hundreds vaccinated in City of Newberry and Alachua County DOH COVID vaccine clinic

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry and the Department of Health of Alachua County are already working on holding a second COVID-19 vaccine event.

The city and the DOH in the County worked together to administer 350 vaccines on Tuesday at the Newberry Sports Complex.

Although officials say they will be holding another vaccine clinic at the complex in the future, no date has been set.

“Internally, we were discussing options for our residents and coincidentally we received a call from the health department basically asking to come out to Newberry and help our residents get vaccines out,” said Director of Recreation Travis Parker.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the state’s efforts in getting its senior vaccinated.

“We have a third of seniors of our 4.5 million seniors that have been reported to have had a vaccine, but the reporting lags,” said. “And so we’ve probably done close to 1.7 million seniors that have gotten at least one shot.”

The governor also announced that Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie will join Publix in administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida.

