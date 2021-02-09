Investigators found no physical evidence that a student was struck by Bronson Middle/High football assistant coach

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation led by a Levy County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy found no evidence that a substitute teacher punched a student.

Middle school student Timothy Brooks and his father, Alan Brooks, told TV20 that assistant football coach Garin Osteen was filling in for his class as a substitute teacher on Jan. 29. According to the 12-year-old, he was playing with a pencil, and Osteen asked him to stop. The seventh grader said he was grabbed by the collar and punched in the chest.

“I got the wind knocked out of me, so I couldn’t, I could breathe but not very good couple minutes, no a couple seconds,” the younger Brooks had said.

On Tuesday, LCSO says the school resource deputy was unable to establish the crime of battery had been committed. After Brooks’ father filed the complaint on the substitute teacher, Osteen, the deputy interviewed every student in the class, teachers, staff members and students in other classes that Brooks attended.

According to the deputy report provided to the LCSO, students believed this was a “free period” with most students socializing rather than working - since primary teacher was absent that day. Investigators say Brooks was seated next to the teacher’s desk. He then took the pen that Osteen was using to make attendance and played a game of keep-away.

“The investigation revealed the teacher gave this student several commands to return the pen and ultimately grabbed for the pen the student was grasping in his hand. The student was not injured and there was no physical evidence he had been struck,” read the post by LCSO. “In order to establish a battery did occur the investigating deputy must identify the intentional act of striking someone against that persons will, and collect any evidence of the crime. No physical evidence was found.”

LCSO says with no physical evidence and with contradictory statements, no charges will be filed.

