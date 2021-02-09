Marion County officials encourage proper disposal of masks after use with #MasksNotMesses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Environmental Services want to raise awareness and encourage people to properly dispose of masks with the #MasksNotMesses campaign.

They say that face masks are important to stopping the spread of COVID-19 but they can become a health risk if they are not properly disposed of.

Littering used masks can potentially spread the virus to others.

Face mask material can also harm wildlife and can cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in cleanup costs.

Used masks should be put in a garbage can with the elastic ear loops cut to reduce the choking hazard to animals and small children.

