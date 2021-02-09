Advertisement

Marion County officials encourage proper disposal of masks after use with #MasksNotMesses

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Environmental Services want to raise awareness and encourage people to properly dispose of masks with the #MasksNotMesses campaign.

They say that face masks are important to stopping the spread of COVID-19 but they can become a health risk if they are not properly disposed of.

Littering used masks can potentially spread the virus to others.

Face mask material can also harm wildlife and can cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in cleanup costs.

Used masks should be put in a garbage can with the elastic ear loops cut to reduce the choking hazard to animals and small children.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Farm Fact: Protecting Crops from the Cold
Farm Fact: Protecting Crops from the Cold
Deadly Crash
FHP: Woman dies after collision involving semi-truck on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate
Marion County officials encourage proper disposal of masks after use with #MasksNotMesses
Marion County officials encourage proper disposal of masks after use with #MasksNotMesses