MCSO deputies send a warning to parents on national Safer Internet Day

(KBTX)
By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is national Safer Internet Day, a campaign primarily targeting children.

Many of us are online everyday sharing things about our daily lives, but Marion County Sheriff’s Officials say you should think twice before posting those vacation photos.

Officials said often times, people don’t realize the amount of information they put online without thinking.

A post about our location, whether that’s out to dinner or on vacation, could be exactly what a burglar needs to target your home.

And when it comes to your child’s video games, they say this is something parents should speak to their children about as well.

“You’re playing with people from other states, other countries and you can give just the simplest information like your school mascot or what the weather is or what concert your going to and if there’s a predator on the other end, all they need is Google,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

So deputies recommend parents talk with children about who they are gaming with online and if you do want to post pictures from your time away, do it when you return home.

