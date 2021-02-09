Ocala police identify Summerfield man hit and killed by train
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man was killed by a CSX train in Ocala early Monday morning.
Ocala police officers identified 38-year-old Jermaine Loynes as the victim.
Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Monday.
The conductor told investigators he saw the man laying on the tracks and sounded the horn while trying to stop the train.
Investigators noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Loyne’s body.
They say he was dismembered during the crash.
