Ocala police identify Summerfield man hit and killed by train

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man was killed by a CSX train in Ocala early Monday morning.

Ocala police officers identified 38-year-old Jermaine Loynes as the victim.

Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Monday.

The conductor told investigators he saw the man laying on the tracks and sounded the horn while trying to stop the train.

Investigators noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Loyne’s body.

They say he was dismembered during the crash.

