Over half of the 65 and up population in Alachua County has received a vaccination for COVID

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Half of all of Alachua county’s 65 and up population has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

During today’s Alachua County Commission Meeting that information was discussed. Over 40 thousand have gotten one dose and 800 doses are going out daily. Right now, the county department of health is calling back those in their mid 70s to set up appointments. Alachua county department of health Administrator Paul Myers says that they are one of the leading vaccinators in the state.

“We have about 38-thousand people in Alachua county who are over the age of 65 and so over half of those have been vaccinated,” Myers said.

As far as the state of Florida goes, Seniors continue to be Gov. DeSantis’s top priority. On Tuesday, DeSantis announced the continuation of a vaccine roll-out at Publix locations across the state and now Walmart as well. He also referenced his commitment to seniors being vaccinated.

“Florida’s the only state that’s even crossed a million thus far. I think Texas is about to do it. But we are number one with vaccinating seniors,” The governor said. The state has recently launched a website to sign up for the vaccine. But, in Alachua county residents are instead urged to use the county’s system.

“That system does not collect your address so there is no way of knowing if your a Florida resident much less an Alachua county resident,” Myers said in refrence to the state’s system. To sign up in Alachua county go to this website.

To see where you can go to sign up to be vaccinated outside of Alachua county, read our article on the topic.

