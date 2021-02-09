Plans for Cuscowilla in southern Alachua county are taking shape

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Positions at what was once Camp McConnell will soon start being filled.

The property, now known as Cuscowilla, has been getting improvements since the county purchased and kept the area. Nearly $187,000 of county general fund money will go to hiring positions such as property manager. An additional $368,000 from the Wild Spaces Public Places fund is going to the continued development of Cuscowilla. Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler was one of the driving forces in the county not selling the land, but keeping it.

“The money situation, yes we’ve got to be able to pull enough money from this property to make sure that it supports itself and that was my kind of pledge all along. No we just need to get this thing going and it will run on its own,” Wheeler said.

Along with potential summer camps, ideas such as using the area for tailgater during large events in Gainesville were voiced during the Alachua County Commission meeting on Tuesday. The county commission will have a meeting at Coscowilla on Mar. 4.

