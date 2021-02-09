Putnam County Sheriff’s office employees build wheelchair ramp for deputy injured in crash

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees donated their time to help two deputies injured after crashing into each other.

Deputy John Gogan and Corporal Christian Maysonet were trauma alerted after their vehicles crashed while responding to a domestic violence incident last month. Both are in the process of recovery, with one starting therapy.

This weekend, members of the agency came together to help to build a ramp for one of the deputies. It will allow him to come home and rehabilitate. Home Depot and Lowman Fence Company donated materials to build the wheelchair accessible ramp.

Click here to donate to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Ten-24 fund, the money is used to help injured deputies. Ten-24 is the code for an officer in trouble.

