Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff’s office employees build wheelchair ramp for deputy injured in crash

Putnam County Sheriff's Office employees build ramp for injured deputy
Putnam County Sheriff's Office employees build ramp for injured deputy(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees donated their time to help two deputies injured after crashing into each other.

Deputy John Gogan and Corporal Christian Maysonet were trauma alerted after their vehicles crashed while responding to a domestic violence incident last month. Both are in the process of recovery, with one starting therapy.

This weekend, members of the agency came together to help to build a ramp for one of the deputies. It will allow him to come home and rehabilitate. Home Depot and Lowman Fence Company donated materials to build the wheelchair accessible ramp.

Click here to donate to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Ten-24 fund, the money is used to help injured deputies. Ten-24 is the code for an officer in trouble.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Man found with gun shot wounds in High Springs
Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down
Homeless camp in Ocala torn down

Latest News

Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua
Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua
State Rep. is calling for a controversial law to be repealed; “This ‘Stand Your Ground’ law has...
State Rep. is calling for a controversial law to be repealed; “This ‘Stand Your Ground’ law has taken on a new twist”
The city of Alachua declared February 8th, 2021, "Clovis Watson Jr." day. The Sheriff was...
Alachua County Sheriff honored by the city of Alachua
Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law has generated controversy as well as self-defense claims in...
State Rep. is calling for a controversial law to be repealed; “This ‘Stand Your Ground’ law has taken on a new twist”