Satellite office for county appraiser will open in the City of Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - It will soon be easier for residents of the City of Alachua to get property appraisals and other services.

A satellite office for the county appraiser will open two weeks from now in the city.

The office will be located at the city’s Swick House on Northwest 142nd Terrace.

Newly elected property appraiser Ayesha Solomon will offer a range of services Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

