Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at more locations this week.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the vaccines will now be available at several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations on Friday, and that Publix is expanding the project into new stores.

Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Clay, Marion, Putnam and Suwannee are included in the list of counties that will see one or even all of these stores offering the vaccine.

“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart and other retailers, including Publix, to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said DeSantis. “Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s Seniors First.”

These additional sites are possible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program sites will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 12 at 490 pharmacy locations across 52 counties.

Here is a breakdown of which NCFL counties will be part of the program as of right now:

Publix – 593 locations (324 current, 269 new) Alachua Clay Columbia Marion Suwanee

Walmart and Sam’s Club – 119 locations Alachua, Baker Bradford Clay Columbia Marion Putnam

Winn-Dixie – 43 locations

Alachua

Bradford,

Clay

Marion

Putnam

During the first week, the state is expecting to receive 65,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In accordance with Executive Order 20-315, these sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. An individual does not have to be a resident of a certain county to apply for these spots, they just need to have proof of Florida residency.

All locations listed will receive their vaccine doses directly from the federal government and the federal government determines allocations for each location.

Appointments are required at each location. Appointments can be made on the pharmacy’s website.

