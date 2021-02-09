Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent...
Representative Hinson introduces bill to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ in Florida

Latest News

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him...
Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court
Texas attorney can't remove cat filter from Zoom court hearing
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
Over half of the 65 and up population in Alachua County has received a vaccination for COVID