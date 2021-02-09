Soccer district finals: Lafayette & Eastside boys claim titles

(WCJB) -The Lafayette boys soccer team scored four times in the second half and rolled past St. Francis, 6-2 in Monday night’s title game of Class 2A-District 2. Emmanuel Tovar led the scoring charge with a hat trick as the Hornets repeated as district champions. Lafayette advances to the regional round at 11-3-1 overall.

In all districts, the champion and the runner-up move on to the regional level, but district winners will host elimination games next week.

Elsewhere in boys soccer, Eastside scored two early goals and pulled away from Lake Weir, 3-0 to earn the title in Class 4A-District 9. The Rams improved to 5-5-3 for the season. Columbia was denied its first district title by top seed Lincoln, 1-0 in the finals of Class 6A-District 2.

And in girls soccer, GHS came up short of the Class 5A-District 4 championship in a 2-1 loss to Seabreeze. Marley Block scored in the second minute of play for the Hurricanes but the goal went unanswered.

