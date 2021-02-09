Some Winn Dixie locations have opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Winn Dixie joins Walmart in opening COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.

Not all stores that will have the vaccine scheduling at this time, however, a few Florida stores have.

Appointments can be scheduled online. Qualified individuals can CLICK HERE for more information on Harveys’ vaccination scheduling and CLICK HERE for more information on Winn Dixie’s vaccination scheduling.

When you click on the scheduling option, a chat box will open and allow you to schedule an appointment at a preferred location. When TV20 attempted to schedule an appointment on Tuesday, if you selected Florida, rather than placing a zip code, a list of available locations popped up across the state -the High Springs location was not among the locations that had any available appointments on Tuesday.

In Alachua County, the Winn Dixie location in High Springs is the only one offering the vaccine.

Here is a comprehensive look at every Winn Dixie Florida locations that will administer the vaccine:

These are the Winn Dixie COVID-19 locations as of Feb. 9, 2021 (WCJB)

Only one Florida Harvey’s location will have the COVID-19 vaccine available at this time, the one located in Jacksonville on 777 Market St.

