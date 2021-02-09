Advertisement

Spring cleaning: NCFL organizing business sees increased demand during pandemic

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many small businesses have taken a hard hit due to the pandemic, but one North Central Florida service is seeing an increase in demand. If you’re spending more time at home during the pandemic and are looking to do some decluttering, organizing and purging, but don’t know where to start Karina Vazquez will help point you in the right direction.

She started with small projects here and there on the side. Now, as shows like ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ have gained popularity, so has Vazquez’s business Done by K.

Services offered include: decluttering, organizing, residential cleaning, staging, and home decor. She says each project can take hours, but the finished result, in the end, makes it all worth it.

“It’s mainly if you have a room or area in your house that has gotten out of hand and you don’t know where to start just give me a call and I’ll be happy to assist,” said Vazquez.“Especially garages those are long and can take between five to eight hours but in the end, it’s just amazing, every single project is just amazing.”

She organizes all parts of your home from living rooms and pantries to bathrooms and closets.

Due to increased demand, her services have recently expanded from the Gainesville area to Ocala.

